High Court stays permission for event at Kodaikanal resort

After the State expressed apprehension over the conduct of a ‘music, art and food’ festival in a private resort in Poombarai, Kodaikanal, that could involve narcotic substances, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the permission granted for the event.

After a single judge had allowed the conduct of the event after imposing a series of conditions that included a direction to the private resort, Club India Resorts and Metro Hotels in Kodaikanal to ensure that narcotic substances were not used at the event, the State government preferred an appeal against the order. The State government, in the appeal, said the four-day event scheduled from February 13, was to be held at night.

Given that Poombarai was located within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and over a 1,000 people expected at the event, it could disturb wildlife. The organisers had not furnished details of people who would be attending the event, the food and drinks would be served and the instruments to be used.

With participants said to be pouring in from other States and abroad for the event, narcotics substances could be involved, the State government apprehended.

It submitted that a temple festival at the village was going on and the private event could disturb the harmony of the festival.

Therefore, the State government sought the single judge order be set aside by taking into account the flora and fauna of the region.

Taking up the appeal for hearing, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran granted a stay on the single bench order that permitted the conduct of the event.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case.