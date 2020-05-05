High Court staff instructed to wash hands with liquid soap

The Madras High Court administration on Tuesday ordered that its employees should enter the court campus only after washing their hands with liquid soap provided at all the entry points, besides using hand sanitisers, undergoing thermal scanning, frisking and filling up self-certification forms using their own pens.

In a circular, Registrar General C. Kumarappan also advised the staff to download the Arogya Setu mobile application in order to keep themselves updated regarding those who had been tested positive for COVID-19 in their vicinity. “Chatting on the corridors and in the sections shall also be avoided,” he said.

The R-G further requested the staff to enter the court campus at different timings between 10 am and 10:30 am to avoid crowding and also to fix different lunch time so that people do not gather in larger numbers in a particular place. Usage of masks and following physical distancing norms had also been made mandatory.

The circular also stated that only less than 33% of the staff shall be deployed for duty during May on a rotation basis and all of them should preferably bring their lunch, water and refreshments from home. The employees had been asked to avoid taking food from hotels, restaurants and canteens.

Further, the staff had been asked to use their own transport facility or the government buses being run on different routes exclusively for the purpose of transporting the High Court staff in Chennai.