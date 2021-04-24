Tamil Nadu

High Court seeks report on medical facilities in U.T.

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Puducherry Chief Secretary to file a report by Monday, listing the number of Remdesivir vials available in the Union Territory, the number of occupied and vacant hospital beds, the quantity of oxygen being utilised and additional requirement, if any, the number of ventilators in place and the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in store.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the direction after a litigant said the situation was very bad in the Union Territory, with a shortage of life-saving facilities.

The judges said they would take up the case for hearing on Monday right after a suo motu public interest litigation petition related to the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu.

