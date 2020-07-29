High Court reserves verdict in Patanjali’s Coronil case

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 00:10 IST

Firm sought removal of injunction restraining use of term

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on an application preferred by Patanjali Ayurved to vacate an ex-parte interim injunction restraining it from using the term ‘Coronil’ for tablets marketed as immunity boosters against COVID-19.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan also extended the interim injunction until he delivers orders on the application to vacate it.

The orders were passed after hearing arguments advanced by senior counsel P.R. Raman and Satish Parasaran for the contesting parties.

The injunction was granted on a trademark infringement suit filed by Chennai-based Arudra Engineers Private Limited, which was reportedly using the registered trademarks Coronil-213SPL and Coronil-92B for its industrial cleaning chemicals for nearly three decades.