High Court reserves verdict in case filed by Nalini against Governor

The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its judgement on the question of maintainability of a writ petition filed by S. Nalini, a life convict in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking a direction to the Governor to “countersign” a recommendation made by the State cabinet on September 9 last year for premature release of all seven convicts in the case.

Justices R. Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy deferred their verdict fter hearing at length the arguments advanced by Advocate General (A-G) Vijay Narayan who contended that the writ petition was not maintainable at all and the life convict’s counsel M. Radhakrishnan who, on the other hand, claimed that the “inaction” of the Governor could be challenged in a court of law.

The A-G had primarily based his arguments on the ground that the Governor enjoys complete immunity under Article 361(1) of the Constitution and he would not be answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office. He argued that the court could not even order notice to the Governor in the present case.

However, countering his arguments, Mr. Radhakrishnan, said, it was too late in the day to contend that the Governor could not be included as a respondent to a case when the first Division Bench of the High Court led by its former Chief Justice Indira Banerjee (now a Supreme Court judge) had not questioned the maintainability of a case filed against the Governor in 2017.

That case had been filed by advocate P. Pugalenthi seeking a direction to the Governor to invite Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to prove his majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. It was numbered, heard and disposed of with liberty to the petitioner to get impleaded in a similar case filed by the Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin a similar case.

“This honourable court may appreciate that the prayer in the present writ petition is similar to the prayer in the 2017 case. Both of them seeking a writ of mandamus to be issued to the Governor. Since there is a precedent in the matter of numbering of an indentical writ petition, the present petition may also be ordered to be numbered,” the convict’s counsel argued.

Further on the merits of the case, he claimed that Constitutional immunity could be claimed by the Governor only if he had taken some decision on the basis of the cabinet recommendation. When such decision gets challenged, the Governor could not be made a respondent to the case because he/she acts on the aid and advice of the council of ministers and not independently, he added.

In so far as the present case was concerned, “the petitioner was aggrieved over the Governor sitting over the recommendation for nearly 10 months. Since the Governor has grossly failed in his constitutional duty in proceeding with the advice of the council of ministers, the petitioner has approached this court for a direction to the Governor to discharge his duty,” the counsel contended.

He also pointed that the Supreme Court had, in a catena of decisions including the famous Maru Ram’s case (1980) and Khehar Singh’s case (1988), held that the advice of the government binds the Head of the State. Therefore, while exercising his power to pardon convicts under Article 161 of the Constitution, the Governor has no discretion whatsoever, the counsel claimed.