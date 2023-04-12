ADVERTISEMENT

High Court reserves orders in Anbu Jothi ashram case

April 12, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders on a bail petition filed jointly by the administrator of Anbu Jothi Ashram Jubin Baby, his wife J. Maria and five others in a case booked on charges of running the unauthorised rehabilitation home at Kundalapuliyur near Villupuram for the mentally challenged persons and abusing the inmates.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira deferred his verdict after hearing advocate R. Prabhakaran for the petitioners and taking on file a report filed by the CB-CID on the status of the investigation conducted so far into the allegations of human trafficking, organ theft, sexual harassment and so on.

