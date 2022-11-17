  1. EPaper
High Court refuses to entertain plea for CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

November 17, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation petition moved by R.R. Gopaljee, the publisher of Vellore and Tiruchi editions of Dinamalar, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circumstances that led to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

The High Court Registry listed the unnumbered petition before Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Krishnakumar for deciding its maintainability. The judges did not find any reason to issue a direction to number it. The litigant had insisted upon a CBI probe in the light of the findings of the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry.

