High Court quashes case against Jaffar Sait

The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a criminal case pending against M.S. Jaffar Sait, Director-General of Police (DGP), Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department, since 2011, paving the way for consideration of his name for appointment as DGP (Law and Order) pursuant to the retirement of T.K. Rajendran on June 30.

Justice P. Rajamanickam quashed the case on the ground that the Union Home Ministry had refused to grant sanction for prosecution way back in 2013 and yet the case was kept pending for nearly six years. The case related to alleged loss caused to Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) while getting a residential plot allotted in the name of the petitioner’s wife.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had booked the case.

However, the petitioner refuted the allegation of having had any pecuniary advantage due to the purchase of the property and claimed that his family had, in fact, suffered a loss of ₹34 lakh due to payment of enhanced price for the plot which his wife was even willing to return to TNHB.