High Court permits conduct of physical classes from Class V in Kallakurichi schools

January 11, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted physical classes from Class V at the two Kallakurichi private schools which were ransacked by a mob on July 17 last year following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan said a decision on permitting physical classes for students of Lower Kindergarten to Class IV in the two schools — functioning on the same campus — would be taken after a month considering the tender age of the children.

The judge also asked Additional Advocate-General S. Silambanan to make sure that if the policemen were deputed on the school campus for security, they must not be in their uniform since it might intimidate the children.

However, the AAG told the court that at present one sub-inspector of police and four constables had been provided at the cost of the school management and that they had been posted only outside the campus.

The orders were passed after the court heard advocate P.V. Balasubramaniam, representing Latha Educational Society Kaniyamoor, which runs a CBSE school as well as a State Board school from different buildings on the same campus.

After the management reported that it had repaired the buildings damaged in the violence, Justice R. Suresh Kumar had last month permitted the management to conduct physical classes for students of Classes IX to XII on a trial basis.

Since then, the school had been insisting on allowing all classes beginning from LKG but Justice Karthikeyan on Tuesday granted permission only from Class V.