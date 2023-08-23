HamberMenu
High Court judge learns his name was misused to secure engineering seat, police arrest impostor

Acting on the complaint lodged by the judge’s personal assistant, the High Court police nab the individual who had made false claim of being the judge’s personal secretary

August 23, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice N. Anand Venkatesh

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court has come across a shocking incident of misuse of his name by an impostor to secure an engineering seat in a reputed private college in Chennai. Following a complaint lodged by his personal assistant, the police nabbed the impostor.

According to the complainant K. Pushpalatha, a senior advocate practising in the High Court had brought it to the notice of the judge’s chambers that an individual claiming to be the judge’s personal secretary had approached the college seeking admission for a student who was projected to be the judge’s son.

The advocate also shared the phone number from which the college had received the call seeking obligation. Immediately, the judge’s personal security officer made a phone call to the number. The person on the other end identified himself to be Srinivasan and claimed he was the personal secretary to the judge.

Thereafter, a case was registered at the High Court Police Station under Sections 417 (cheating), 419 (impersonation) and 511 of Indian Penal Code and the police nabbed R. Venkatesaperumal of Ramapuram in Chennai. The suspect was in possession of a card identifying himself to be a non judicial member of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

