High Court issues notice to Centre on live telecast of sensitive issues

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction to put in place a mechanism to regulate the content aired live by television channels on sensitive issues such as law and order, defence and foreign relations.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and V. Bhavani Subbaroyan directed the petitioner R. Varakki, 41, to implead all the television channels which, he claimed, were airing such programmes as respondents to the case since they were necessary parties.

Further hearing on the case was adjourned by four weeks.

During the course of hearing, the judges wondered whether there were any regulations at all in place to monitor the content aired live by television channels. Government pleader T.N. Rajagopalan told the court that the question could be answered only by the Centre because the subject of information and broadcasting was under its purview.

Recent commotion

Since the PIL petition had been filed in the context of a police case booked against the management and a reporter of Puthiya Thalaimurai television channel following a commotion during the recording of a debate show in Coimbatore on June 8, the petitioner had included the channel alone as one of the respondents to the case.

However, advocate V. Venkatesan, representing the channel, brought it to the notice of the court that the debate show was not a live programme and that the commotion had occurred only during the recording of the show. He also said that it would be difficult to regulate media content in the digital age when people were running their own YouTube channels.

When he compared participants in television debate shows to advocates advancing their arguments in the courts, Mr. Justice Sivagnanam said: “Don’t compare yourself with them. You are bound by the Advocates Act and the Bar Council rules. You are liable to be proceeded with if you make any scurrilous remarks in court.”