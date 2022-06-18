High Court instructs judges in T.N, Puducherry to celebrate International Day of Yoga on June 21

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai. File. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

June 18, 2022 14:07 IST

A 40-minute “visually impactful” yoga demonstration at 7 p.m. will be preceded by a 20-minute speech by Prime Minister Modi

The Madras High Court Registry has directed the judicial officers across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to celebrate International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21. The Principal District Judges (PDJs) have been instructed to ensure the participation of judicial officers, court staff and lawyers in a 40-minute “visually impactful” demonstration of yoga which will be preceded by a 20-minute speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an official memorandum to the PDJs, the High Court’s Registrar General said the High Court had received an e-mail from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on June 8 stating that the Ministry of AYUSH was to celebrate IYD 2022 as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at 75 iconic locations throughout the country and that it had been decided to celebrate IDY on June 21 at the premises of the Supreme Court and all the High Courts.

It went on to state that the IDY may also be observed in District and Subordinate Courts with the participation of the members of judiciary, Bar and other associated individuals and entities. Accordingly, the Ministry conducted a virtual meeting on June 10 to instruct the High Court Registry about the modalities.

It also directed the Principal District Judges in Tamil Nadu and the Chief Judge in Puducherry to inform the Bar associations and ensure the participation of lawyers too in the celebration and to display the IDY logo during the event. The PDJs had also been instructed to ensure media coverage for the event and to display the weblink of the Ministry of Ayush on the official websites of the district courts concerned.