High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP’s S.G. Suryah

July 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member S.G. Suryah in a case booked against him by the Cuddalore police for a report carried in the online portal The Commune, in which he was a Director, regarding the action of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in the Chidambaram Dikshitars issue.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan granted the relief on the condition that he must appear before the investigating officer twice a day until further orders. In his petition, the BJP member claimed that the case had been intentionally registered against him due to political motives though every other media organisation had reported about the controversy.

In a related development, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the High Court ordered a notice to the Chidambaram police on a petition filed by Suryah to quash the First Information Report. The judge also directed the Registry to tag the quash petition along with a similar plea filed by the co-accused and directed the police not to file the final report until the disposal of the quash petitions.

