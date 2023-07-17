ADVERTISEMENT

High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP’s S.G. Suryah

July 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a related development, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh has ordered a notice to the Chidambaram police on a petition filed by Suryah to quash the First Information Report against him

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member S.G. Suryah in a case booked against him by the Cuddalore police for a report carried in the online portal The Commune, in which he was a Director, regarding the action of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in the Chidambaram Dikshitars issue.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan granted the relief on the condition that he must appear before the investigating officer twice a day until further orders. In his petition, the BJP member claimed that the case had been intentionally registered against him due to political motives though every other media organisation had reported about the controversy.

In a related development, Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the High Court ordered a notice to the Chidambaram police on a petition filed by Suryah to quash the First Information Report. The judge also directed the Registry to tag the quash petition along with a similar plea filed by the co-accused and directed the police not to file the final report until the disposal of the quash petitions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US