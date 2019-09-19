High Court grants ₹1.75 lakh as interim relief for student set ablaze

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the grant of ₹ 1.75 lakh as interim relief, under the victim compensation scheme, to a law student from Tiruchi who was set on fire by her spurned lover.

Justice M. Sundar directed the Tiruchi District Legal Services Authority to grant the compensation to the woman. The court also sought the medical report of the woman, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The father of the woman, G. Sundar, filed the petition seeking a direction to the State to grant appropriate compensation to the woman under the victim compensation scheme. Also, he sought appropriate medical treatment be provided to his daughter.

During the course of the hearing, the court was informed that the accused, Thavaselvan, was secured by the police and currently lodged in the Tiruchi Central prison. The investigation in the case was under way, it was said. Taking into account the submissions, the court adjourned the hearing to September 23.

Following a quarrel, it was said that the man poured petrol on her and set her on fire. She managed to get out of her house which caught the attention of her neighbours, who rushed her to the hospital.