High Court gets one more judge

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 01:22 IST

The Madras High Court on Friday got one more judge, with Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee administering the oath of office to Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad, who was elevated from the Bar. The oath was administered on the basis of the authorisation given by Governor R.N. Ravi to the Chief Justice.

In his welcome address, Advocate-General R. Shunmugasundaram said Justice Prasad was born in Thanjavur on March 15, 1969. He was a second-generation lawyer and a judge in his family. His father R. Jai Prasad practised as a lawyer, besides serving as a district and sessions judge.

After completing his schooling in Vellore, Justice Prasad pursed his bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola College in Chennai. He then moved to Delhi to study a master’s course and law. He enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on January 27, 1997.

He has practised on writ, criminal and civil jurisdiction, and has represented Chennai Port Trust, Greater Chennai Corporation, Coimbatore Corporation, Food Corporation of India, Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation, Southern Railways and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, among others.

He was also a panel advocate for the Indian Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra, the A-G said. In his reply, Justice Prasad said his father died when he was very young, and it was his mother who brought him up and got him educated. He also said his father had narrowly missed an opportunity to become a High Court judge in 1976.