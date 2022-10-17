High Court flays DSP, Inspector for shoddy investigation, either wantonly or otherwise, in a triple murder case

Court sets aside the conviction and death sentence imposed on a couple in a case of patricide, matricide and fratricide

The judges hold that the enormity or gravity of an offence can never be a good reason to hold a person guilty sans legal evidence. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Court sets aside the conviction and death sentence imposed on a couple in a case of patricide, matricide and fratricide

Finding the police to have conducted a shoddy investigation, “either wantonly or otherwise,” in a triple murder case, the Madras High Court has set aside the conviction and death sentence imposed on the elder son of the family and his wife who was pregnant by six months at the time of the crime and delivered a baby during the trial proceedings.

Justices P.N. Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman acquitted the couple R. Govardhanan and G. Deepa Gayathri of Kaveripakkam in Tindivanam taluk from the charge of having murdered, using petrol bombs, the man’s father, mother and brother. The judges held that the enormity or gravity of an offence could never be a good reason to hold a person guilty sans legal evidence.

The judges also observed that the special court for bomb blast cases in Poonnamalee should have directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate departmental inquiry against Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Kanakeshwari and Inspector S. Seenibabu for “burking evidence and rank failure to apply common sense while collecting evidence.”

Instead, they found the special court to have wrongly directed the Villupuram Collector to initiate departmental action against Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Sadam Pratap and Village Assistant Perumal for having turned hostile during the course of trial and not supporting the prosecution’s case related to reported confession by the prime accused.

The Bench pointed out that serving VAOs and Village Assistants seldom turn hostile fearing adverse departmental consequences though it was natural for retired VAOs to turn hostile frequently. In the present case, the VAO was only 30-years-old and the Village Assistant was 45 years when they deposed before the special court.

“They have a long official career despite which they did not support the police. Even Selvam, the brother of the second deceased, Kalaiselvi, and other close relatives did not support the police case. Thus, looked at from any angle, this is not a case in which the accused could have been convicted at all, much less awarded death sentence,” the judges observed.

According to the prosecution, the couple, living in a joint family, had murdered 60-year-old Raju, his 55-year-old wife R. Kalaiselvi and younger son R. Gowthaman by hurling petrol bombs when the trio was sleeping in their house on May 15, 2019. The elderly man was also hacked when he attempted to escape from the bedroom.

The reported motive behind the attack was the fear that the parents might give away all their properties to the younger son. The police also claimed that the appellant couple enacted a drama as if the trio had died because the air-conditioner in their room had exploded and that the truth came to light only after Govardhanan confessed two days later.

The judges found that the police had not registered a case of suspicious death and not that of murder at the first instance itself though the elderly man had also been hacked. The inquest of the bodies was not conducted at the place of occurrence and it was not disclosed to the court as to how the three bodies were shifted to a government hospital.

The police had also not subjected the air conditioner to forensic examination to find out whether it had exploded or not. Further, the prosecution had suppressed the fact that that it was Govardhanan who had made a phone call to 108 ambulance service from his mobile phone at 3:55 a.m. on the day of the crime and the control room, in turn, informed the fire services.

Fire tenders rushed to the place within a few minutes since the fire station was just two kilometres away. The police had reached the spot on obtaining the information from the fire services department as per the deposition of a Sub Inspector of Police and not after the lodging of a complaint by Govardhanan as claimed by the prosecution.

No effort was taken to obtain a report from the fire services personnel. Neither the Inspector nor the fire services personnel had seized pieces of two beer bottles supposedly used to hurl the petrol bombs. However, after the alleged confession, the DSP had supposedly visited the scene of crime and seized the broken bottles with wicks.

Further, the FIR registered at 6 a.m. on May 15, 2019, had been sent to the Judicial Magistrate only at 11 a.m. on May 17, 2019. Despite all this lacunae, the trial court had convicted the appellants by relying solely upon the reported extra judicial confession which did not contain either the signature or the thumb impression of the first appellant.

Though it was the police’s assertion that the appellant confessed to the VAO in the latter’s office on May 17, 2019, the VAO had told the court that the confession was obtained in the police station on May 18, 2019. “Therefore, we have demonstrated above that there is falsity in each and every segment of the foundational facts proffered by the prosecution,” the judges wrote.

Since the appellants were residing in the same house where the crime took place, the judges said that they would have confirmed the conviction if the police had at least proved the fact that the three deaths were not due to the bursting of the air conditioners. However, the police had miserably failed to prove even that, they lamented.

Acquitting the couple from all charges and ordering their release forthwith, the judges also set aside the trial court’s direction to the Collector to initiate departmental action against the VAO and the Village Assistant.