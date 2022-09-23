High Court extends interim order in S.P. Velumani’s case against DVAC by three weeks

Court decides to take up his FIR quash petitions for final hearing on October 12

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 23, 2022 01:02 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday extended till October 12 an interim order restraining the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from filing a final report in a corruption case booked against former Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Justices P.N. Prakash and RMT. Teekaa Raman listed for final hearing on October 12 the petitions filed by the former Minister to quash two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him and extended the operation of the interim order, originally granted by another Bench on August 11, till then.

During the hearing on Thursday, advocate V. Suresh, representing Jayaram Venkatesan of the non-governmental organisation, Arappor Iyakkam, recalled the history of the case right from 2018, when his client as well as DMK leader R.S. Bharathi lodged complaints alleging irregularities in the award of Corporation contracts.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram, State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah and senior counsel N.R. Elango, representing Mr. Bharathi, were prepared to contest the quash petitions. However, since the former Minister’s counsel sought for an accommodation, the judges adjourned the matter by three weeks.

