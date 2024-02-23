ADVERTISEMENT

High Court disposes of plea by Tamil Maanila Congress (M)

February 23, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday disposed of a writ petition filed by Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) after recording the submission of Election Commission of India that it shall consider, in accordance with law, the request for allotment of bicycle symbol to the party candidates in the general election this year.

Second Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq closed the case after recording the submission made by ECI counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan that the commission would consider the request in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the issue of allotment of symbols.

