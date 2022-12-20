High Court dismisses PIL petition on garbage truck operations

December 20, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation petition which sought to prevent the Greater Chennai Corporation from operating garbage trucks from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds that they caused inconvenience to schoolchildren and office-goers during the peak hours.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy refused to entertain the petition stating the court could not be deciding the timings for operation of garbage trucks. Chennai-based advocate V. Anand had filed the PIL petition contending that garbage trucks were operated only during the night in most countries.