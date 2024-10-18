GIFT a SubscriptionGift
High Court dismisses contempt plea against R.S. Bharathi

Division Bench points out that Justice N. Anand Venaktesh himself had refused to intiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the DMK leader

Updated - October 18, 2024 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
R.S. Bharathi

R.S. Bharathi

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a contempt of court petition filed by YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar against DMK leader R.S. Bharathi for having criticised Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the High Court in 2023 when the latter took suo motu cognisance against discharge/acquittal of a few sitting Ministers from disproportionate asset cases.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and V. Sivagnanam observed that the DMK leader could have avoided the comments against the judge but held that they do not warrant invocation of the Contempt of Courts Act against him especially when Justice Venkatesh himself had rejected a plea to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against him.

The judges pointed out that former Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram too had refused consent to initiate the criminal contempt of court plea and cited various precedents both nationally and internationally of judges having shunned the temptation to invoke the power of contempt at the drop of a hat. Justice Subramaniam said, judges should gain respect by their conduct.

The orders were passed after hearing senior counsel V. Raghavachari for the petitioner and advocate Richardson Wilson for Mr. Bharathi.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:53 pm IST

