High Court dismisses case against ED

December 19, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a case filed by Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited challenging a money laundering case registered against it by the Directorate of Enforcement. The court held that it did not find any reason to interfere with the investigation.

Justices P.N. Prakash and N. Anand Venkatesh left it open to the petitioner company to submit its explanation to the ED sleuths and expected the ED, represented by special public prosecutor N. Ramesh, to proceed within the scope of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002.

