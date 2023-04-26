ADVERTISEMENT

High Court dismisses appeal preferred against legal heirship certificate issued to M.A.M.R. Muthiah

April 26, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy rejected the appeal preferred by Dr.M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust

The Hindu Bureau

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy confirmed the judgement passed by Justice N. Sathish Kumar in 2022. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Madras High Court has dismissed a writ appeal preferred by M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust challenging a single judge’s refusal to quash a legal heirship certificate issued by a tahsildar to M.A.M.R. Muthiah in his capacity as the adopted son of Ramaswamy Chettiar.

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy confirmed the judgement passed by Justice N. Sathish Kumar on October 13, 2022 and held that the trust, being a stranger to the family, could not now question the adoption that had taken place way back in 1996.

The Bench said, it was in complete agreement with the submission of Senior Counsel M.S. Krishnan and the proposition laid down by the Karnataka High Court in a different case that no one else but for the biological parents, adoptive parents or the adopted children could question the validity of the adoption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The trust had contended before the Bench that M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar belonged to Pattinasamy Pirivu of Ilayatrangudi Temple whereas Mr. Muthiah belonged to Kazhanivasal Pirivu. It claimed that there were objections from both the sects of the temple to the adoption right from 1996.

Pattinasamy Pirivu had also passed a resolution on December 18, 2014 to the effect that the adoption was contrary to the custom of the Nattukottai Nagarathar Community and Ramaswamy Chettiar died on December 2, 2015 bequeathing all his properties to the charitable trust named after him.

His last rites were performed by his brother’s son M.A.M.M. Annamalai. However, in order to stake claim to valuable properties, Mr. Muthiah applied for legal heirship certificate in December 2015 and obtained it from Mylapore-Triplicane Taluk Tahsildar in March 2016 despite severe objections raised by the trust.

Not finding any reason to quash the certificate, the Division Bench said, A.C. Muthiah, the managing trustee of the appellant trust, was present at the adoption ceremony held on February 9, 1996 and yet he did not challenge the adoption within the limitation period of three years.

The judges also said, the trust could not also now challenge the legal heirship certificate alone without having challenged the validity of the adoption.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US