High Court directs Centre to popularise kabasura kudineer across the country

‘Why is Ayurveda alone being treated as the blue-eyed boy of the Centre?’

Observing that the effectiveness of herbal concoction kabasura kudineer, a Siddha formulation for boosting immunity, had been recognised even on the floor of the Parliament, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to popularise it across the country.

Justices N. Kirubakaran and P. Velmurugan also directed the Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) to come up with a roadmap on establishing at least one hospital per State for promoting all kinds of Indian systems of medicine.

The directions were issued after they expressed displeasure over the Ministry giving more importance to the promotion of Ayurveda, and not Siddha and Unani. The judges wanted all forms of medicines to be promoted equally across the country, without restricting them to specific regions.

They found that many posts in the cadre of adviser, joint adviser, deputy adviser, assistant adviser and medical officer had been sanctioned in the Ayurveda stream, and most of these posts had been filled up. Vacancies in the Ayurveda stream were relatively less.

On the other hand, fewer posts had been sanctioned in the Siddha and Unani streams, and a majority of those posts were vacant, the senior judge on the Bench said, wondering why Ayurveda alone was being treated as the “blue-eyed boy” of the Centre.

‘Restricted to T.N.’

Assistant Solicitor General G. Karthikeyan responded to this by stating that Ayurveda was being practised in most parts of the country, whereas Siddha was restricted to Tamil Nadu and parts of border States such as Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

He added that proposals had been sent recently to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for filling all vacancies. Not convinced with the submission, the judges observed that it was the duty of the Centre to promote Siddha across the country, without any restrictions. The judges suo motu impleaded the UPSC as one of the respondents to a case before them and directed it to explain by November 1 as to when it would be commencing the recruitment process by calling for applications and conducting written examinations.

The interim orders were passed on a habeas corpus petition filed against the detention of Chennai-based Siddha hospital administrator K. Thiruthanikachalam under the Goondas Act for releasing a video on social media accusing the government of ignoring his suggestions on treating COVID-19.