High Court directs CB-CID to disclose inquiry status of Kallakurichi case into school girl’s death

It asks State PP to find out whether the agency requires any part of the school building to remain cordoned off for the purpose of investigation

November 26, 2022 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to disclose the status of the investigation into the death of a Class 12 girl at a private school at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district and spell out the time limit within which it would be able to file a final report.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar also asked State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah to find out whether the CB-CID required any part of the school building to be kept cordoned off any longer for the purpose of investigation and whether the school management could be permitted to resume physical classes for students. The judge wanted a status report filed by November 30.

Representing the educational society, senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan said that the parents were insisting on resumption of physical classes, and hence the management be permitted to do so. On his part, Additional Advocate-General R. Silambanan said the government would abide by the court orders.

Appearing on behalf of the parents of the deceased girl, advocate R. Sankarasubbu objected to the management’s plea . He feared the office-bearers of the educational society might tamper with the evidence related to the crime. He also sought time to file an intervening petition.

After hearing all of them, the judge impleaded the CB-CID suo motu as a respondent to the writ petition before him and directed the SPP to ascertain the stand of the investigating agency on the issue.

