High Court direction to Puducherry government

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Government of Puducherry to respond to a writ petition challenging the appointment of law officers to represent the Union Territory before the High Court without framing any rules for such appointments. Justice V. Parthiban ordered notice returnable by July 24 on the petition filed by Puducherry-based advocate A. Karthik through counsel R. Sreedhar. The litigant wanted the union territory also to frame rules as they had been done in the State of Tamil Nadu.
It was brought to the notice of the court that the Law Officers of High Court of Madras and its Bench at Madurai (Appointment) Rules of 2017 were framed by the State government following a writ petition filed by advocate V. Vasanthakumar in 2016.
That case was filed to ensure that some kind of regulation was put in place with respect to appointment of law officers in the High Court rather than making such appointments solely on the basis of the affiliation of the appointees to the political party in power.
