High Court comes to doctor’s aid

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the State to return the original educational certificates of a doctor who wanted to pursue a broad speciality course and observed that such a chance could not be thwarted by anyone, including the government, after the doctor had successfully cleared the competitive examination.
The court was hearing the petition filed by Samjaison who was appointed as Assistant Surgeon (General) and posted at Government Primary Health Centre in Erwadi, Ramanathapuram, in 2019. Later, he cleared a competitive examination.
After having secured admission to the PG course in DNB General Surgery (Broad Speciality), he sought return of his educational documents. However, his resignation was not accepted nor the certificates were returned.
The contention of the State was that the petitioner was working in a PHC and his services were required during the COVID-19 situation.
Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that no doubt the whole world was suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors, paramedical staff and supporting staff were in the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 and their services were required for the betterment of the rural and the needy people, the court said.
But at the same time, in the field of medicine, more qualified people with updation were needed. Government needed more doctors to serve society at large in a better way and on the other side, doctors had to equip themselves by acquiring more qualifications, the court said, and directed return of the certificates.
