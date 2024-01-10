ADVERTISEMENT

High Court closes case filed by M.K. Stalin in 2014 for CBI probe into Moulivakkam building collapse

January 10, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy record the submission of Senior Counsel P. Wilson that nothing survived in the matter now in view of chargesheet filed by State police

The Hindu Bureau

The 2014 building collapse at Moulivakkam in Chennai left 61 dead and many injured. | Photo Credit: G. KRISHNASWAMY

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a 2014 writ petition filed by incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, when he was the treasurer of the DMK, seeking a CBI probe into the Moulivakkam building collapse tragedy in Chennai that left 61 dead and many injured. Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the case after recording the submission of senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the petitioner, that nothing survived in the case now in view of the charge sheet filed by the State police.

