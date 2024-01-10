GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court closes case filed by M.K. Stalin in 2014 for CBI probe into Moulivakkam building collapse

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy record the submission of Senior Counsel P. Wilson that nothing survived in the matter now in view of chargesheet filed by State police

January 10, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The 2014 building collapse at Moulivakkam in Chennai left 61 dead and many injured.

The 2014 building collapse at Moulivakkam in Chennai left 61 dead and many injured. | Photo Credit: G. KRISHNASWAMY

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a 2014 writ petition filed by incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, when he was the treasurer of the DMK, seeking a CBI probe into the Moulivakkam building collapse tragedy in Chennai that left 61 dead and many injured. Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the case after recording the submission of senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the petitioner, that nothing survived in the case now in view of the charge sheet filed by the State police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.