High Court baffled at number of cases on religious matters

CHENNAI

09 November 2021 00:09 IST

It asked public-spirited people to focus on other issues as well

The Madras High Court, on Monday, was baffled at the overwhelming number of cases filed in connection with protection of temples and their properties in the State. It said public-spirited persons should also concentrate on promoting education and eradicating poverty than just confining their concern to religious matters.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu made the observations while refusing to entertain a public interest litigation petition, which sought for a direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to appoint watchmen in all 44,286 temples and mutts under its control.

The judges said there were a host of other progressive issues that could be taken up by public-spirited persons instead of concentrating only on temples and religion. They said a decision on appointing watchmen was something that had to be taken care of by individual temples and that a litigant could not seek an omnibus direction.

“There’s no doubt that the HR&CE department is obliged to ensure that all temple properties under its control are protected and preserved,” the judges said before adding that it was not for the court to address a wide and generic issue, such as appointment of watchmen in all temples, by way of a PIL petition.

Stating that the temple trustees would be the best persons to take a call on this appointment , the judges said they had already taken judicial notice, in another case, of the HR&CE department having commenced the required steps to fill up the vacancies of trustees in all temples.

The Bench also pointed out that it had already restrained the State Government and the HR&CE department from taking a call on melting or selling the gold jewels and articles, which were donated by devotees to various temples in the last 10 years, until the trustees assume charge in the relevant temples.

The present PIL petition had been preferred by S. Ayya, an advocate from Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district. Aggrieved over the theft of many temple properties, the petitioner said human intervention would minimise the chances of illegal activities and hence it was essential to appoint watchmen.