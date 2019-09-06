Tamil Nadu

High Court asks for status report on helmet rule

more-in

Serious steps not being taken to enforce it, court observes

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the police and transport departments to file a status report by October 3 on whether the helmet rule was being properly implemented in suburban and municipal areas.

A division bench comprising Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee, while hearing a PIL filed by K.K. Rajendran of Kolathur, observed that serious steps were not being taken by the authorities on the implementation of the helmet rule in mofussil areas. The Bench also advised that the government should maintain roads as mandated in the Standards of the Indian Road Congress.

Government Advocate Akhil Akbar Ali submitted that steps were also being taken to educate two wheeler riders on the importance of wearing helmets and it has started yielding some results.

Vacancies for SIs

The Additional Advocate-General informed the court that the government has taken steps to fill up the vacancies for Sub-Inspectors as per the earlier direction of the Court. He submitted that a G.O. was issued on September 4.

