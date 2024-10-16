High Court approves redevelopment of Jains Westminster apartments

The Madras High Court on Tuesday gave its seal of approval for redevelopment of Jains Westminster apartments at Saligramam in Chennai since a majority of the flat owners were in favour of redevelopment of the entire project and not just reconstruction of the three precarious high rise towers, suffering from chloride erosion, after demolishing them.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and N. Senthilkumar recorded the submission of advocate Naveenkumar Murthy, representing the directors of Jain Housing and Constructions Limited that 51 flat owners in A block, 53 in B block and 36 in C block had already handed over the keys of their flats and that the rest were yet to hand over the keys to the builder.

The Bench directed all the 472 flat owners to handover the keys of their respective flats to the builder by November 4 and directed the latter to make the elevators functional till then so that the evacuees could take away their belongings without any hassle. The judges decided to pass further orders, regarding the demolition of the three 17-storey buildings, on November 5.

During the hearing, Mr. Murthy told the court that the builder had already contacted one of the country’s most reputed companies for safe and quick demolition of the three high rise buildings using latest technology. He said, the redevelopment of the project would also be done with Mivan technology in order to ensure timely completion of the construction work.

He said a majority of the flat owners were appreciative of the High Court for having come to their rescue by ordering redevelopment of the entire project besides directing the builder to provide rental accommodation to all the flat owners till then. Stating that one of the flat owners was 86 years old, the lawyer said: “He will happily celebrate his 90th birthdray in the new flat.”

Justice Sundar appreciated the court appointed committee comprising its retired judges K.N. Basha and K. Kannan for having been instrumental in chalking out the modalities for redevelopment of the project ever since experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) found the three buildings to be unsafe for habitation and recommended immediate demolition.