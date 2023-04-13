ADVERTISEMENT

High Court allows Arjun Sampath to garland Ambedkar’s statue

April 13, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Greater Chennai Police to grant a conditional permission to Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath to garland the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at his memorial at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai on April 14 to mark his 132nd birth anniversary.

Justice Sunder Mohan granted the permission on the same conditions that were imposed on him by the High Court in December last year for garlanding the statue during the death anniversary of Ambedkar. The judge also obtained an undertaking that the petitioner would not cause any trouble.

The petitioner assured the court that he would not apply sandal paste, kumkum or vibuthi on the statue and not raise any slogan or make speeches against anyone. The court was also assured that no musical instruments would be played during the visit by a handful of IMK workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US