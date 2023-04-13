HamberMenu
High Court allows Arjun Sampath to garland Ambedkar’s statue

April 13, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Greater Chennai Police to grant a conditional permission to Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath to garland the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at his memorial at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai on April 14 to mark his 132nd birth anniversary.

Justice Sunder Mohan granted the permission on the same conditions that were imposed on him by the High Court in December last year for garlanding the statue during the death anniversary of Ambedkar. The judge also obtained an undertaking that the petitioner would not cause any trouble.

The petitioner assured the court that he would not apply sandal paste, kumkum or vibuthi on the statue and not raise any slogan or make speeches against anyone. The court was also assured that no musical instruments would be played during the visit by a handful of IMK workers.

