High-capacity motor installed at Villupuram Central Bus Stand to prevent waterlogging

Published - October 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy says 12 multi-purpose cyclone shelters equipped with basic amenities have been readied in Marakkanam to accommodate families evacuated from flood-prone and vulnerable areas

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests K. Ponmudy on Monday inspected the functioning of a high-capacity water pumping motor installed at the Central Bus Stand in Villupuram. This is part of the administration’s efforts to address the persistent issue of waterlogging in the bus stand during heavy rain.

The administration has initiated precautionary measures on a war-footing in response to forecast of heavy rain in Villupuram district. Members of the public can report rain-related grievances on the toll-free number 1077 and also to the control room at 04146223265, he said.

Mr. Ponmudy said 12 multi-purpose cyclone shelters equipped with basic amenities had been readied in Marakkanam to accommodate families evacuated from flood-prone and vulnerable areas. Over 9,500 persons could be accommodated in these shelters.

As many as 122 vulnerable, low-lying areas in Villupuram district that could face inundation during the upcoming northeast monsoon have been identified, and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problems caused due to flooding, he added.

