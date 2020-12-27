Heritage buildings up for a makeover

Madurai

27 December 2020 01:42 IST

Buildings among 29 selected structures for which govt. recently sanctioned funds

The Public Works Department (PWD) is looking at restoring two heritage structures in Madurai city — the District Collectorate and the Rani Mangammal Palace, located on the North Avani Moola Street. The buildings are part of the 29 heritage buildings, identified across the State, for whose restoration the government recently sanctioned funds.

A senior PWD official said that ₹247.82 lakh had been sanctioned for the restoration of the Collectorate. The Collectorate, which now has the offices of the Collector, tahsildars and other government departments, was constructed in 1916.

The Victorian-era building, constructed in random rubble masonry, has large corridors and arches.

As part of the works, the damaged portion of the arches will be restored with gothic stones. Cracks on the arches and walls will be repaired. Leakages on the roof, which has remained a major problem for years, will be arrested.

Damaged windows and doors will be replaced. “Around 20 years ago, repair works were undertaken at the Collectorate using concrete. But during the current restoration, we will replace the concrete with materials that were originally used,” said the official.

The State government has sanctioned ₹197.01 lakh for the restoration of Rani Mangammal Palace. This heritage building currently has the office of the superintending engineer of the PWD (Periyar-Vaigai Basin).

The official said the plaster had peeled off at several spots in the building, which will be addressed under the project. The damaged wooden doors and pillars will be repaired. “Water usually seeps into the building from the terrace. This will also be rectified during the restoration,” said the official.

The restoration will commence from the second week of February, after completion of the tender.