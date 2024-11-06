Tamil Nadu Today | Coimbatore to soon get a jewellery park

1. Jewellery park to come up at Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has unveiled plans to establish a ₹126-crore jewellery industrial park in Coimbatore.

“Coimbatore, a key centre in the global gold jewellery industry, will see the establishment of this jewellery park in Kurichi with an investment of ₹126 crore. The park is expected to generate direct employment for 2,000 people and indirect employment for 1,500,” he said while speaking at the foundation stone-laying event for Thanthai Periyar Library in Coimbatore.

2. Let veterinarian interact with baby monkey at zoo: Madras HC

The Madras High Court decided to let a Coimbatore-based veterinary surgeon interact with a baby monkey that he had taken care of for the last 10 months, but was taken away last month by Forest Department officials and lodged in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur in Chennai.

3. Royal Brunei Airlines resumes direct flights to India

Royal Brunei Airlines has begun direct flights on the Brunei-Chennai-Brunei sector. Chennai will be the carrier’s sole destination in India.

The airline flew to London via Kolkata and Dubai in the 1990s, but the service was suspended after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. It has operated some charter flights since then to stations such as Coimbatore.

