 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Today | Coimbatore to soon get a jewellery park

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Updated - November 07, 2024 06:27 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrived at the party headquarters in Chennai for district secretaries’ meeting on November 6, 2024

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrived at the party headquarters in Chennai for district secretaries’ meeting on November 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. Jewellery park to come up at Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has unveiled plans to establish a ₹126-crore jewellery industrial park in Coimbatore.

“Coimbatore, a key centre in the global gold jewellery industry, will see the establishment of this jewellery park in Kurichi with an investment of ₹126 crore. The park is expected to generate direct employment for 2,000 people and indirect employment for 1,500,” he said while speaking at the foundation stone-laying event for Thanthai Periyar Library in Coimbatore.

2. Let veterinarian interact with baby monkey at zoo: Madras HC

The Madras High Court decided to let a Coimbatore-based veterinary surgeon interact with a baby monkey that he had taken care of for the last 10 months, but was taken away last month by Forest Department officials and lodged in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur in Chennai.

3. Royal Brunei Airlines resumes direct flights to India

Royal Brunei Airlines has begun direct flights on the Brunei-Chennai-Brunei sector. Chennai will be the carrier’s sole destination in India.

The airline flew to London via Kolkata and Dubai in the 1990s, but the service was suspended after the 9/11 attacks in the United States. It has operated some charter flights since then to stations such as Coimbatore.

Published - November 06, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Madurai / Tiruchi / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.