Tamil Nadu Today | Thalavai Sundaram removed from AIADMK post

Updated - October 09, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Lalitha Ranjani
A jawan of the Indian Air Force fainted during the parade at the Indian Air Force Station in Tambaram on October 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

1. Three die in cracker explosion at home

A suspected employee of a cracker firm, a nine-month-old child and an unidentified woman died in an explosion at a house in Tiruppur city reportedly utilised for illegal manufacture of crackers used for fireworks during temple festivities.

2. Thalavai Sundaram relieved of AIADMK post

Former Minister and AIADMK’s Kanniyakumari (East) district secretary N. Thalavai Sundaram has been relieved temporarily of the responsibilities of the posts of district secretary and organisation secretary.

This was announced by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement.

Apparently, the action followed the former Minister flagging off a rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in his part of Kanniyakumari district a few days ago.

3. Samsung workers continue strike

Hundreds of workers continued their strike near the Samsung’s manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai..

“The workers have not accepted the terms mentioned in the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) that was signed yesterday. This was signed by the workers’ committee, which favours the company. A majority of workers have not agreed to it and continue to strike,” said E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

