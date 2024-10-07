Tamil Nadu Today | Solatium announced for Chennai air show victims

1. Chennai air show deaths: CM announces solatium, Opposition flays DMK govt.

A day after five persons, who attended the air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Marina beach in Chennai, died due to heat-related exhaustion, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

Addressing media persons at Salem, IADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said Mr. Stalin and the State government must take full responsibility for the death of five people.

2. TNPSC recruitment: Four govt. officials get appointments using fake certificates, booked

Four civil servants in the ranks of Revenue Divisional Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes, have been booked by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for having allegedly received appointments under 20% reservation for Persons Studied Through Tamil Medium (PSTM) using fake (PSTM) certificates from Madurai Kamaraj University.

3. Man killed by wild elephant

A34-year-old man was reportedly killed by a wild elephant near Kengarai in Kil Kotagiri last night.

The deceased has been identified as P. Vijayaraj, a resident of Kurakarai in Kengarai. He was returning home by foot with two others when he was reportedly chased and attacked by a wild elephant.