Tamil Nadu Today | Senthilbalaji walks out of prison after 471 days of remand

1. Senthilbalaji released from prison after SC grants bail

After 471 days of remand, former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji walked out of Puzhal prison in Chennai, following the grant of bail by the Supreme Court earlier in the day. The money-laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement pertains to cash-for-jobs ‘scam’. Mr. Senthilbalaji is accused of receiving kickbacks for jobs in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation of Chennai and Tamil Nadu State Corporation in 2014-2025 when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Transport Minister.

Welcoming the bail granted by the apex court to Mr. Senthilbalaji, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a social media post that even during the Emergency, “no one was lodged in jail for such a long period.”

2. Hackers steal insurance customer data: Madras HC bans dissemination via Telegram

The Madras High Court has restrained Telegram messenger and Cloudflare, an Information Technology management services company, from allowing their platforms to be used by unethical hackers to share or sell sensitive customer data allegedly stolen from the computer systems of Chennai-based Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited.

Recently, highly confidential and sensitive data related to the insurance company, its customers, and employees was illegally and unethically hacked by a group that identified itself as xenZen.

3. Overnight rains batter Chennai

Chennai woke up to an overcast sky and heavy rainfall, which had been lashing many localities in the capital city since the previous night.

The western parts of Chennai, including Avadi and Ambattur, were among the areas that recorded very heavy rainfall of 13 cm and 12 cm till 6 a.m. on Thursday. Places like Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur district also registered 11 cm of rainfall.

Overnight thunderstorms, which resulted in heavy rainfall within a few hours, submerged many subways and railway under-bridges in areas like Sekkadu.

