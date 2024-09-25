Tamil Nadu Today | Thirumavalavan denies rift in DMK-VCK alliance

1. No rift between DMK and VCK: Thirumavalavan

Clearing the air around reports on the DMK – VCK alliance, VCK founder and M.P. Thol. Thirumavalavan clarified that there was no rift between the two parties.

Responding to questions over VCK deputy general secretary Adhav Arjuna’s remarks on power sharing, Mr. Thirumavalavan said many took up his view on sharing of power and governance, which was there in a video posted on his social media page, for debates. “This led to more and more debates. There is no rift between DMK and VCK. Nothing will arise,” he said.

2. Quarterly holidays of T.N. schools extended

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department issued a notification to extend the quarterly exam holidays until October 7 for all schools across the State.

The schools were initially set to reopen on October 3. However, after requests from various teachers’ associations, the holidays were extended, said sources.

3. Smoke from flight delays Dubai-bound aircraft

Last night, an Emirates flight to Dubai began to emanate smoke, and fire tenders were rushed in to extinguish it. The flight, which was to depart at 10 p.m., was delayed, and left at around 12.15 a.m.

Later in the day, Emirates Airlines apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

