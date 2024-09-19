GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Today | Chennai woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Updated - September 20, 2024 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hawkers have started setting up stalls of Golu dolls in view of Navarathri festival at the North Mada Street in Mylapore, Chennai

Hawkers have started setting up stalls of Golu dolls in view of Navarathri festival at the North Mada Street in Mylapore, Chennai | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

1. ‘Simultaneous polls are an impractical proposition’

A day after the Union Cabinet approved the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said it was an “impractical proposition” that ignored the complexities of India’s diverse electoral system and that it undermined federalism.

2. Madras Race Club moves HC

The Madras High Court granted time till Monday to the Tamil Nadu government to file its counter-affidavit to an application preferred by the Madras Race Club (MRC), seeking exemption from serving a two-month-long pre-suit notice on the government before filing a civil suit against the premature termination of a 99-year lease granted to it in 1946 with respect to the 160.86 acres of land at Guindy in Chennai.

3. Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase

The Thoraipakkam police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old woman, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a construction site in Chennai,

Published - September 19, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Coimbatore / Madurai / Tiruchi

