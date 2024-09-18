GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Today | Chennai gangster shot dead

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Updated - September 19, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Police carry out investigation at the spot where gangster Balaji, alias ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji was shot dead in an encounter by the Kodungaiyur Police at BSNL quarters, Vyasarpadi in Chennai on September 18, 2024

Police carry out investigation at the spot where gangster Balaji, alias ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji was shot dead in an encounter by the Kodungaiyur Police at BSNL quarters, Vyasarpadi in Chennai on September 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. Gangster ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji shot dead

History sheeter ‘Kakkathoppu’ Balaji was shot dead by police in an encounter in the early hours at a secluded place in Vyasarpadi.

He was an A+ category history-sheeter with more than five murder cases pending. He had around 50 criminal cases for murder, attempted murder, extortion and ganja trafficking. He had been detained under the Goondas Act 10 times.

2. Madras High Court junks plea to declare Tiruvalluvar’s birthday on Vaikasi Anusham

The Madras High Court has refused to declare the day of Anusham star in the Tamil month of Vaikasi as the birthday of Tiruvalluvar, who penned Tirukkural.

Justice M. Dhandapani also refused to issue a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to shift the annual celebration of ‘Tiruvalluvar day’ from the second day of Tamil month Thai, as it is being followed now, to the Vaikasi Anusha Natchathiram day.

3. Madras Race Club refutes State’s charges of violations

Days after the Tamil Nadu government attempted to take possession of the Madras Race Club in Guindy, Chennai, the club, in a statement, refuted various violation claims raised against it by the State.

The club said the issue originated with the State government demanding huge rentals with retrospective effect, and the matter is now sub judice as the Division Bench of Madras High Court has stayed the proceedings.

The club noted that it had already represented to the government to keep the lease rentals on par with other organisations like Madras Cricket Club and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, whose lease rentals are calculated with respect to the percentage of their revenue.

Published - September 18, 2024 06:22 pm IST

