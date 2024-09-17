GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu Today | Devotees stranded in Uttarakhand reach Chennai

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Handmade clay dolls on display at the kolu exhibition at Poompuhar outlet in Coimbatore on September 17, 2024

Handmade clay dolls on display at the kolu exhibition at Poompuhar outlet in Coimbatore on September 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

1. Survey Pallikaranai marshland entirely, NGT directs State

The National Green Tribunal - Southern Bench has directed Tamil Nadu government to survey the entire Pallikaranai marshland as per revenue records in 1911 and file a report of it along with the extent of marshland available as on date.

The order was passed in a case against construction inside the marsh.

2. Devotees stranded at Uttarakhand: Rescued devotees land in Chennai

Seventeen persons who were among a group of 30 persons from Chidambaram who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to landslide, have arrived at Chennai airport and another 13 persons are expected to reach the capital city tomorrow.

Earlier on September 1, a group of 30 persons from Chidambaram set out on a pilgrimage trip to Uttarakhand via Chennai and New Delhi. While they somehow managed to visit the temples, they faced numerous setbacks as they were preparing to return since Uttarakhand was hit by heavy rains and landslides.

3. Family of four killed in accident

In a tragic incident, a family of four, including two children, were killed on the spot when the bike on which they were riding, was knocked down by an oil-tanker lorry on the road over bridge at Thachanallur in Tirunelveli city.

The deceased were identified as Kannan (40) of Rajapathi near Gangaikondan, his mother-in-law Andal (56) and children, Mareeswari (14) and Sameera (7).

Published - September 17, 2024 06:40 pm IST

