Tamil Nadu Today | Two teachers killed in women’s hostel fire

1. Fire in women’s hostel claims lives of two teachers

Two teachers died of asphyxiation at a private women’s hostel near Periyar Bus Stand in Madurai city after a fire triggered by a refrigerator blast broke out in the two-storey building in the early hours.

The deceased were identified as Parimala Soundari, 50, a teacher at the Government Middle School in Sholavandan, and Saranya, who taught at a private catering institute.

2. Sexual assault at Krishnagiri fake NCC camp: Report is “shocking,” says Madras HC

A report submitted by Krishnagiri District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) regarding penetrative sexual assault on one schoolgirl and sexual abuse of many others during a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp conducted at a private school between August 5 and 9 is “shocking,” said Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) D. Krishnakumar on Thursday.

Presiding over the first Division Bench along with Justice P.B. Balaji, the ACJ asked the police as to how the dubious organisers of the fake camp were in possession of weapons such as an air gun and a pistol, which they had brazenly displayed to the 41 children who attended the five-day camp, conducted on school premises after a payment of ₹1,500 per participant.

3. Caterpillar Inc. to expand its units in Tamil Nadu

American construction and engineering equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc. is set to expand its existing units in Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur districts in Tamil Nadu with a total investment of ₹500 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chicago in the United States