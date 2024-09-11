GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People paying homage at Immanuvel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on September 11, 2024

People paying homage at Immanuvel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on September 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

1. T.N. boat capsizes as Sri Lankan Navy ship rams into it

A Sri Lankan Naval ship allegedly rammed into a Tamil Nadu fishing boat, causing it to capsize and injuring several fishermen. The injured fishermen have been admitted to the Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred off the southeast coast of Kodiyakkarai when a fibre boat owned by Dharman, a resident of Seruthur fishing village in Nagapattinam district, was out at sea.

2. AIADMK deputy general secretary stages road roko

AIADMK deputy general secretary and MLA K.P. Munusamy staged a four-hour-long road roko along with the party cadres after he was disallowed from performing ground-breaking ceremony for a road-laying project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

At that time, DMK cadres allegedly did not allow him to perform the pooja and claimed that they only got permission for this project through the Panchayat Union Chairman and they also conducted a ground-breaking function in the early hours of Wednesday.

3. PIL insists on bringing petrol, diesel prices under GST regime

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to bring petrol, diesel and the natural gases used for transportation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime and consequently ensure uniform prices for the commodities across the country.

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji granted four weeks’ time for the Union Ministry of Finance as well as the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to respond to the PIL petition filed by Chennai-based advocate C. Kanagaraj.

