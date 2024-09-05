Tamil Nadu Today | Jaffer Sadiq’s assets attached by ED

1. ED attaches Jaffer Sadiq’s properties

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai has provisionally attached assets worth ₹55.3 crore belonging to Jaffer Sadiq and his associates under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

This includes 14 immovable properties including JSM Residency Hotel, a luxurious bungalow and seven high-end cars like Jaguar and Mercedes.

The action follows an investigation into Jaffer Sadiq Abdul Rehman, a former DMK functionary and alleged leader of a drug cartel smuggling pseudoephedrine and ketamine. The ED’s probe, based on Narcotic Control Bureau and customs investigations, revealed that there Jaffer Sadiq in collusion with his brother Mohammed Saleem and others was actively involved in exporting and concealing of pseudoephedrine and other narcotic substances.

2. Madras HC quashes FIR against Shobha Karandlaje

Accepting the apology of Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court quashed the FIR registered by the Madurai police against her.

Earlier in March, she had claimed that the bombers in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast at Bengaluru were trained in Tamil Nadu.

3. Sexual assault at Krishnagiri fake NCC camp: Recommendation to appoint Special Officer to administer private school

The Krishnagiri District Educational Officer (Private Schools) informed the Madras High Court of having made a recommendation to the Director of Private Schools (DPS) to appoint a Special Officer to administer the private school where several girls were subjected to sexual abuse during a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp between August 5 and 9, 2024.