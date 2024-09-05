GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Today | Jaffer Sadiq’s assets attached by ED

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Updated - September 06, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
Fans of actor Vijay celebrating the release of his latest Tamil film ‘GOAT’ in #Ramanathapuram on September 5, 2024

Fans of actor Vijay celebrating the release of his latest Tamil film ‘GOAT’ in #Ramanathapuram on September 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

1. ED attaches Jaffer Sadiq’s properties

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chennai has provisionally attached assets worth ₹55.3 crore belonging to Jaffer Sadiq and his associates under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

This includes 14 immovable properties including JSM Residency Hotel, a luxurious bungalow and seven high-end cars like Jaguar and Mercedes.

The action follows an investigation into Jaffer Sadiq Abdul Rehman, a former DMK functionary and alleged leader of a drug cartel smuggling pseudoephedrine and ketamine. The ED’s probe, based on Narcotic Control Bureau and customs investigations, revealed that there Jaffer Sadiq in collusion with his brother Mohammed Saleem and others was actively involved in exporting and concealing of pseudoephedrine and other narcotic substances.

2. Madras HC quashes FIR against Shobha Karandlaje

Accepting the apology of Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court quashed the FIR registered by the Madurai police against her.

Earlier in March, she had claimed that the bombers in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast at Bengaluru were trained in Tamil Nadu.

3. Sexual assault at Krishnagiri fake NCC camp: Recommendation to appoint Special Officer to administer private school

The Krishnagiri District Educational Officer (Private Schools) informed the Madras High Court of having made a recommendation to the Director of Private Schools (DPS) to appoint a Special Officer to administer the private school where several girls were subjected to sexual abuse during a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp between August 5 and 9, 2024.

Published - September 05, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.