1. M.R. Vijayabhaskar’s brother arrested by CB-CID

More than a month after the arrest of AIADMK leader and former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar at Kerala by the CB-CID sleuths in connection with a land grab case in Karur, the former legislator’s brother Sekar was arrested at Palani in Dindigul district.

Earlier in June, the brothers were booked as key accused in a case of grabbing ₹100-crore worth land by forging documents. Both of them had gone absconding. Mr. Vijayabhaskar was later granted conditional bail within a fortnight of his arrest.

2. Valparai govt. college sexual harassment: Three teaching staff suspended, skill trainer dismissed

Two days after four temporary teaching staff of the Government Arts and Science College at Valparai in Coimbatore district were arrested for sexually harassing at least six girls, three of them were suspended and one of them was dismissed.

Assistant professors S. Satheeshkumar, 39, and M. Muraliraj, 33, attached to the Commerce Department and lab technician Anbarasu, 37 were suspended. Skill trainer N. Rajapandi, 35, was dismissed.

The arrested persons were accused of sending inappropriate messages to the girls on WhatsApp, and harassing them in other ways during class, and at the lab.

3. State Board syllabus is on a par with that of CBSE: Anbil Mahesh

Countering Governor R.N. Ravi’s observation that the State Board syllabus was “uncompetitive”, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said it was on a par with that of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Mr. Ravi, while speaking at an event in Chennai yesterday, had said the State Board school syllabus was uncompetitive and below par and urged students to look beyond it.

