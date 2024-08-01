ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Today | TN fisherman dies in Sri Lankan waters

Updated - August 02, 2024 05:20 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 06:28 pm IST

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani

Fishermen and family members staging road roko near bus stand in Rameswaram on August 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

1. T.N. fisherman dies in Sri Lankan waters

An Indian fisherman from Rameswaram died early this morning after his fishing boat capsized in Sri Lankan waters while resisting arrest by a Navy patrol vessel, according to Sri Lankan authorities.

When a Lankan patrol boat tried capturing one of the boats that trespassed International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the fishermen on board reportedly tried to escape. Their boat capsized, and the four fishermen fell into the sea. One was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in Pungudutivu where he died. One more fisherman is missing, a search operation is on. Two others were rescued and are in Sri Lankan custody.

As the news spread, Rameswaram fishermen and the bereaved kin staged an agitation in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram.

2. Ramalingam murder case: NIA conducts searches at more than 10 places in Tiruchi, delta districts

National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel carried out simultaneous searches at the residences of former members and functionaries of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

The searches were said to be in connection with the murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi functionary V. Ramalingam at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district in February 2019. The case is being probed by the NIA.

3. Annamalai charges T.N. govt. over delay in procurement of yarn for Pongal gift hamper sarees, dhotis

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai charged the ruling DMK government with delay in procurement and supply of yarn to power loom cooperative societies for producing sarees and dhotis to be distributed as a part of the Pongal gift hamper.

