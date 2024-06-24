1. Kallakurichi death toll rises to 58; AIADMK holds Statewide protests

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in the Kallakurichi district rose to 58, with two more people losing their lives on the night of Sunday.

Leading the party’s Statewide demonstration at Kallakurichi, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the lives of innocent victims could have been saved had the government taken firm action in advance.

2. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Annamalai meets T.N. Governor, submits representation seeking CBI probe

Tamil Nadu BJP State president K. Annamalai, along with senior leaders from his party, met Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi and submitted a representation seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The representation also sought the resignation of the State Prohibition and Excise Minister S. Muthusamy, alleging that his complacency led to the death of over 50 people in Kallakurichi due to illicit liquor.

3. Resolution to be adopted to urge Centre to conduct caste-based census

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the government would move a resolution in the current secession of the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to conduct a caste-based census along with the general census.

Replying to PMK floor leader G.K. Mani, who demanded the implementation of separate reservation for the Vanniyars, the Chief Minister said this would be possible only after a caste-based census was conducted.